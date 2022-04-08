Green Card Questions Complicate Sunaks’ Tax Affairs

The revelation that as well as Murty being non-domiciled for tax purposes, the Sunaks were US green card holders, adds to their woes because holders of a US green card are required to pay US taxes on their worldwide income, and to pledge the US is their forever home. The IRS may want to scrutinise her return closely. Given the briefing has been implicitly that Akshata Murty pays her Infosys dividend taxes in India as she intends to return to India as her “final resting place”, this is a contradictory pledge.

Sky News’ Sam Coates has been told that the Sunaks held US green cards, permitting them residence, “until more than a year into his chancellorship – before then giving it up during his period at the Treasury”. This is not in itself a problem, New York-born Boris had one, though Her Majesty’s Chancellor of the Exchequer having to file a US tax return whilst in charge of the Inland Revenue is an unexpected turn of the events. To get that green card, applicants pledge to Uncle Sam to “make the US your permanent home” – though in reality that pledge is not strictly policed. Coates quotes a source as saying that “neither of them have green cards”, without denying they had them during his period as Chancellor. All very awkward. The usually sympathetic ConservativeHome says his position is unsustainable…