Boris Reiterates Rishi Defence, Denies Briefings Coming from No. 10

Guido’s sure this will completely abate the simmering tensions between No. 10 and No. 11…
UPDATE: Rishi Sunak confirms he had green card until October 2021 – a year and 8 months after he became chancellor. He says he filed US tax returns as a ‘non-resident’ and continued to use it for travel purposes. He only returned it upon his first trip to US as Chancellor.
“Rishi Sunak had a green card when he lived and worked in the US.
“Under US law, you are not presumed to be a US resident just by dint of holding
a green card. Furthermore, from a US Immigration perspective, it is presumed
that permanent resident status is automatically abandoned after prolonged
absences from the US. At the same time, one is required to file US tax returns.
Rishi Sunak followed all guidance and continued to file US tax returns, but
specifically as a non-resident, in full compliance with the law.
“As required under US law and as advised, he continued to use his green card
for travel purposes. Upon his first trip to the US in a government capacity as
Chancellor, he discussed the appropriate course of action with the US
authorities. At that point it was considered best to return his green card, which
he did immediately.
“All laws and rules have been followed and full taxes have been paid where
required in the duration he held his green card.”