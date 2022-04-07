Youth Council Trousers £300,000 for Non-Existent Youth Parliament

As the Treasury now raid everyone’s pockets to pay for the enormous pandemic bill, new figures from the TaxPayers’ Alliance reveal a worthy causes propped up by taxpayer generosity: between 2020 and 2021, the British Youth Council – the group which runs the UK Youth Parliament – received £299,941 to keep afloat, all while actively campaigning against the government, lobbying for the enfranchisement of children, and asking for “free” universities. Not to mention calling for the dismantling of the police force on the grounds that it “enable[s] racism and injustice”.
The cash was received in three tranches:
“Taxpayers are tired of seeing their money prop up controversial campaigns and causes, particularly during a pandemic. Government ministers are foolish to be funnelling money to organisations that simply do them down. Government needs to stop funding the lobbying merry-go-round and instead focus cash on taxpayers’ priorities.”
£300,000 to turn 11 year-olds into the next generation’s Momentum activists. New data from Opinium’s Youth Democracy Index also shows over 43% of 18-24 year olds think socialism is a good model for society, with just 32% thinking the same of capitalism. Give it a few more years and it’ll be even worse. At least until these kids look at their payslips and realise how much a socialist utopia would cost…