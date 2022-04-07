Youth Council Trousers £300,000 for Non-Existent Youth Parliament

As the Treasury now raid everyone’s pockets to pay for the enormous pandemic bill, new figures from the TaxPayers’ Alliance reveal a worthy causes propped up by taxpayer generosity: between 2020 and 2021, the British Youth Council – the group which runs the UK Youth Parliament – received £299,941 to keep afloat, all while actively campaigning against the government, lobbying for the enfranchisement of children, and asking for “free” universities. Not to mention calling for the dismantling of the police force on the grounds that it “enable[s] racism and injustice”.

The cash was received in three tranches: