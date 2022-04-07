Tories’ Local Election Partygate Candidate

With talk that the PM’s team now firmly believe he can ride out Partygate, it seems the Tories are so confident the public have moved on from the furore they’re willing to put up local election candidates who were caught red-handed. A co-conspirator in Richmond notices that the local declaration forms list the Kingston Tories’ Tudor Ward candidate as Ben Mallet. Albeit spelt ‘Mallett’ for some reason…

Why might the name ring a bell? Ben Mallet was Shaun Bailey’s campaign manager, who when not busy briefing that Bailey was on the verge of being unseated was snapped front and centre of the infamous Bailey CCHQ party, lying on the group next to the buffet with wine and braces.

Ironically, the Tory party’s council candidate application form asks “Are there any matters which may cause embarrassment to the Party if they became public knowledge?” Clearly Ben believes not…