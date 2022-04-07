Public Finally Deems Pandemic Over

A fascinating poll published last night implies the public finally believes Covid is over, according to pollster James Johnson. Data from Kekst shows that for the first time since the pandemic began, more people want the government to prioritise protecting the economy over limiting the spread of the virus. 41% to 38%.

The offical rate for covid per 100,000 people is currently over 700. Nevertheless as Johnson says, this metric has always been a “personal benchmark for when the public have all but declared the pandemic over”. Pop the champagne…