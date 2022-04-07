Corbyn Exploiting Unpaid Workers in the Name of Socialism

Marx always said that workers in a capitalist system are exploited for their labour, and Corbyn is certainly proving that true. The exiled Labour leader needs to raise money for his Peace & Justice Party Project, and his new Why We Are Socialists book seems the answer. Since the book is due for release in September 2022, Jeremy has realised he doesn’t have time to write it himself, so he wants you to do it for him… free of charge. The book will consist entirely of ‘short biographies’ submitted by unpaid website visitors, with Jeremy and former LOTO staffer Barry James picking the best ones for publication:

The Why We Are Socialists book is a collaborative compilation of short biographies from across the movement, written by you. Coordinated by Jeremy Corbyn MP & Barry James from the Peace & Justice Project. It’s important that our stories are told […] Consider: When you became a socialist

Where you developed your socialism

Who inspired your socialism

What socialism means to you

Co-conspirators can submit their radical essays here. Those who then wish to pre-order the book before it inevitably sells out can do so at the generous price of just £9.99. No doubt useful funds if Corbyn decides to go ahead with a new party…