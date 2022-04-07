BBC Can’t Decide on a Political Editor

Laura Kuenssberg has left the position and got the Sunday morning interviewing gig. The politico-media world had been expecting her replacement to be announced by now. That hasn’t happened. So what is happening?

According to The Sunday Times BBC bosses have now encouraged Chris Mason, the presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions, to apply for the role, as the appointment process “descended into farce”. Hitherto Sky News’ Sophy Ridge and Anushka Asthana, ITV News’ deputy political editor, were both widely tipped, eclipsing Alex Forsyth, the BBC’s internal front runner at the bookmakers. Some reports said Faisal Islam was on the final shortlist. As things stand the BBC has no political editor and this will become embarrassingly clear after Easter recess…

Guido has an idea for someone with top political contacts, broadsheet reporting and TV presenting experience. Whatever happened to Allegra Stratton?