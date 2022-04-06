WATCH: Boris Holds Ground on Exempting Trans Kids from Conversion Therapy Ban

Boris standing firm this afternoon on the quagmire that is the trans debate:

“…There are complexities and sensitivities when you move from the area of sexuality to the question of gender, and there I think there are still things to be worked out… This is something that frankly, people like me… it wasn’t something I thought I’d have to consider in great detail. These are novel concepts, we’ve got to be clear about that… I don’t think that it’s reasonable for kids to be deemed so-called ‘Gillick competent’, to take decisions about their gender or irreversible treatments that they may have… I don’t think biological men should be competing in female sporting events… it just seems to me to be sensible.”

Most Tories seem to hope this issue will effectively just go away. It won’t. Boris added his answer here might be “controversial” – in reality it reflects the mood of most reasonable people who are not particularly animated by the issue…