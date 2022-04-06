Mumsnet Welcomes Boris’s Stance on Trans in Women’s Sports

Guido checked in on Mumsnet for reaction to Boris making it clear where he stands on the integrity of women’s sports, and on trans issues with regard to children suffering with gender dysphoria. It is fair to say that even non-Tory mums are cheering. A common theme was that this was “a hill to die on” and the trans lobby is attacking women’s rights. Mothers referenced daughters as a reason for taking the line they did. Frustration with Starmer’s fence-sitting on the issue was clear and frequently profane…