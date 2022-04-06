Labour’s Low-Budget Rishi Mocking

The Treasury got treated to a classic-of-the-genre stunt by the opposition this morning as Labour highlighted Rishi’s 15 tax rises* with a visit by Southside staff… dressed as Rishi Sunak. Brandishing 15 tax bills that increased in size one by one, Labour staff posed for photos in front of the small smattering of press. Just one problem – their resemblance to Rishi was somewhat lacking…

It’s nice Starmer’s found a useful role for Richard Burgon…

*2020 Corporation Tax increase; 2020 Council Tax measures; 2020 Reduction in entrepreneurs’ relief for CGT; 2021 Corporation tax increase; 2021 Income tax personal allowance freeze; 2021 inheritance tax threshold; 2021 CHT annual exempt allowance freeze; 2021 VAT registration threshold for business freeze; 2021 health and social care levy; 2021 dividend tax; 2021 freeze in starting rate band for savings tax; 2021 freeze in adult ISA subscription limit; 2021 Income tax basis period reform; 2021 council tax measures; 2022 freeze in student loan repayment threshold.