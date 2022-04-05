NEW: Bank of England’s ‘Inclusive’ Rebrand Cost Taxpayers Over £51,000

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request by Guido has uncovered the total cost of last month’s Bank of England “inclusive” logo and font rebrand was – and brace yourself for this – £51,694.49. The public sector Bank of England must be made of money…

The rebrand, which included a new Britannia logo, font, “photography for the visual identity” and a film about the new rebrand, broke down as follows:

Design of Britannia symbol: £6,720.00 – Epic Icons

Photography for the visual identity: £14,809.27 – Lee Funnell

Font design and licence of usage: £22,337.22 – Monotype Limited

Animation guidelines and film: £7,728 – RedSofa

As part of the FoI, Guido also asked for the Bank to specify exactly what about their new Britannia they claim to be more inclusive – beyond it now bearing a striking resemblance to Nicola Sturgeon.

Their answer is as follows: