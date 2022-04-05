NEW: Bank of England’s ‘Inclusive’ Rebrand Cost Taxpayers Over £51,000

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request by Guido has uncovered the total cost of last month’s Bank of England “inclusive” logo and font rebrand was – and brace yourself for this – £51,694.49. The public sector Bank of England must be made of money…
The rebrand, which included a new Britannia logo, font, “photography for the visual identity” and a film about the new rebrand, broke down as follows:
As part of the FoI, Guido also asked for the Bank to specify exactly what about their new Britannia they claim to be more inclusive – beyond it now bearing a striking resemblance to Nicola Sturgeon.
Their answer is as follows:
- “Our new Britannia symbol is now readable for mobile users and also better reflects our current mission and values
- The key changes we have made are to replace the St George’s Cross on the shield with a Union Flag, and to remove the coins (the latter also helps us to increase the size of the Britannia within the symbol)”
Thank goodness the St George’s cross and the pile of cash is now gone. Those would have been an outrageously anachronistic logo choice for the, errrm, Bank of England…