Le Pen Within Touching Distance of Macron

Marine Le Pen’s poll ratings reached an all time high last night, as one poll put her within just three points of Macron on 48.5% to his 51.5%. Margin of error stuff…

The poll, just one week ahead of the first round, reflects what has been a shaky period for incumbent Macron who has been losing momentum to Le Pen. A first-round poll also has Le Pen in a close second, with 23% to Macron’s 26.5%. The support of third-place hard-leftist Melenchon could be a decider here…

Zooming out from this single data point, while Macron’s Ukraine boost has halved he still remains well ahead in the poll of polls; though according to research by Ifop, only 12% would like to “barbecue with” Macron at a campsite versus 19% for Le Pen. They don’t specify whether the candidates would be guests or on the menu…