Conservative Environment Network Burn Rubber and Hit the Gas

The Conservative Environment Network (CEN) briefly hit the brakes on their race to Net Zero and shifted gears last Friday, when over a dozen staff visited Capital Karts Go Karting in east London. Racing on the UK’s longest indoor karting track, and in the fastest karts in the city, the eco-conscious Tories burned rubber all night long at break-neck speeds:

“Faster than any London indoor karting track, our race tuned RiMO Alpha 270cc karts offer an unrivaled [sic] driving experience you will not forget at speeds of up to 45mph.”

Of course, while electric karts are now available, frankly they’re nowhere near as fun as the petrol-powered, race-tuned RiMO beasts, and CEN were feeling the need for speed.

Needs only met by karts manufactured in Germany with the help of Russian gas…