Rishi Plunges in Latest ConservativeHome Cabinet Poll, Boris Climbs Back Up

Grim reading for Number 11 in the latest ConservativeHome Cabinet poll, with the once popular Rishi’s net approval figures plummeting from +38.8 down to +7.9 following the Spring Statement. The Chancellor is now third from bottom, only ahead of Ben Elliot and Priti Patel, who’s now well into negative figures over bad headlines on Ukrainian refugees. Rishi’s precipitous drop shouldn’t be a surprise, given 58% of the membership said they either dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with the Statement in another ConservativeHome poll yesterday…

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace still holds a commanding lead at the top, while Nadhim, Trevelyan and Truss all jostle for the silver medal, with Zahawi just about pulling ahead this month. Truss has gained almost 3 points since the last poll, though she’s still making up for lost ground after her 10-point drop in February.

Boris meanwhile is making a Lazarus-style comeback, shooting back up the rankings by 15.8% and finally leaving the negative ratings of the last three months. His handling of Ukraine has definitely helped, although having his most obvious successor and rival take all the flak for hiking taxes probably hasn’t hurt either…