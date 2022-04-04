Green Party Campaigner Steals Tory Leaflets from Letterbox

With local elections around the corner, one of Guido’s favourite perrenials makes its return for another season. Last year it was Labour and the LibDems who were caught rummaging around in people’s letterboxes, now it’s the Greens who’ve been caught red-handed. This morning an as-of-yet unidentified Green Party campaigner in Storrington & Washington was spotted on a resident’s Ring doorbell swapping out Tory leaflets with her own, before scurrying off seemingly undetected. Apparently she followed the Tories up the street and repeated the trick multiple times, although she was only recorded once. Presumably she recycled the leaflets, at least…