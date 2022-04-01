Malthouse Defends Police Horse Rainbow Crossing Training

As if the country hadn’t gone mad enough this week on LGBTQIA+ rights, this morning the policing minister – from a Conservative government – defended the police using time, money and resources to help homophobic police horses cross new rainbow road crossings, on account of them currently being confused by the colourful floor murals. Despite Nick Ferrari setting Malthouse up for a typical anti-woke Tory rant, Malthouse proffered:

“NF: This is a load of woke nonsence, isn’t it Minister? KM: Well, Nick, it would be easy to think that but obviously we are seeing a growth in painting on the highway. Whether that’s cycle painting highways, or different messages being put on the highways the one thing I do know as a daughter [sic] who goes riding is that horses are unpredictable animals at times and getting them used to everything they’re going to face in the public realm – whether it’s a rainbow street marking or a sign on the road about blue lane where the cycles are going seems a good idea.”

This, however, pales in comparison to the overnight farce of the government’s gay conversion therapy policy. Yesterday afternoon ITV News published a leaked document that outlined plans to u-turn on the government’s previously stated policy of banning the practice, noting that there would be outrage from LGBT groups, ministers could resign, and Liz Truss both hadn’t been told and would find it near-impossible to climb down given her previous public support. The plan was to use the Queen’s speech to claim it as a reevaluating of the PM’s priorities.

Following widespread outrage, the government then u-turned on this u-turn to say the gay conversion therapy aspect will go ahead as planned, though trans conversion therapy will still be legal. Even Nicola Murray knew you can’t u-turn on a u-turn – that’s an o-turn…