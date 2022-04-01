Just Stop Oil Protestors Admit to Wearing Adult Nappies

As if protests by Just Stop Oil – a splinter group of Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain – on the day of the energy price cap rise weren’t risible enough, one protestor has confessed some members of the demonstration are currently wearing adult nappies. Speaking to GB News, one complained of the Artic conditions:

“We have to admit we are terribly cold, we have been out here since very early this morning… some of will be wearing adult incontinence pants, some of us will be taking imodium so it’s uncomfortable.”

Guido’s always said the climate hysterics were nappy-wearers, now they’ve proved his point…