Hartley-Brewer Versus Question Time Climate Activist: “You’re Part of the Problem!”

One of the more entertaining episodes of Question Time last night, with Julia Hartley-Brewer going head-to-head with a climate activist sat in the audience over net zero:

JHB: “You’re part of the problem madam. This move to net zero in a randomly plucked date in 2050, which by the way was decided in Parliament after a 90 minute debate, I’ve spent longer choosing socks than that for goodness sake…

[…]

Activist: “It’s not about a date, it’s about a reduction in global atmospheric carbon emissions to reduce a global temperature rise.”

JHB: “We’re not going to hit it but if we did what would it achieve?” 

Activist: “It will stop ecosystems collapsing.”

Hartley-Brewer also pulled no punches when taking aim at No.10 over partygate, once again calling for Boris to resign…

Clearly had her Weetabix this week
mdi-tag-outline Net Zero Question Time
mdi-account-multiple-outline Julia Hartley-Brewer
mdi-timer April 1 2022 @ 10:39 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments