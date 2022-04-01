Hartley-Brewer Versus Question Time Climate Activist: “You’re Part of the Problem!”

One of the more entertaining episodes of Question Time last night, with Julia Hartley-Brewer going head-to-head with a climate activist sat in the audience over net zero:

JHB: “You’re part of the problem madam. This move to net zero in a randomly plucked date in 2050, which by the way was decided in Parliament after a 90 minute debate, I’ve spent longer choosing socks than that for goodness sake… […] Activist: “It’s not about a date, it’s about a reduction in global atmospheric carbon emissions to reduce a global temperature rise.” JHB: “We’re not going to hit it but if we did what would it achieve?” Activist: “It will stop ecosystems collapsing.”

Hartley-Brewer also pulled no punches when taking aim at No.10 over partygate, once again calling for Boris to resign…

Clearly had her Weetabix this week…