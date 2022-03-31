UK Regulator Withdraws Lancashire Fracking Wells Concreting Order

UK Regulator the North Sea Transition Authority has withdrawn its notice to Caudrilla to plug their two shale gas wells in Lancashire. CEO Francis Egan, as you’d expect, is quite pleased:

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister and the Business Secretary for seeing the light and realising – just in time – how absurd it would have been to force us to pour concrete down Britain’s only two viable shale gas wells in the middle of an energy crisis.

But this suspension will have a cul-de-sac ending unless we now reverse the moratorium preventing us from using the wells (and others like them) to get shale gas out of the ground and flowing into British households.”