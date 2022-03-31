Ofcom Chair Nominee Michael Grade Spells Out Anti-Woke Credentials

FBPEers, brace yourself: former BBC chief and current Ofcom chair nominee Lord Grade used a select committee appearance this morning to profess he “admires the courage” of actor-turned-politico Laurence Fox for speaking out on political issues. Appearing in front of the DCMS Committee following his nomination, Grade expressed his admiration for Fox’s anti-woke campaigning, albeit with the inevitable caveat that he doesn’t “necessarily agree with [it]”. The SNP’s John Nicolson was predictably aghast…

Grade: “I admire his courage in speaking out, and contributing to the debate. I don’t necessarily agree with what he says, but I admire his courage in speaking out.”

Nicolson: “I find it depressing that you think Laurence Fox is a voice for us, he’s certainly not a voice for me, I don’t think he’s a voice for many people… you mention the woke brigade, which is a recurring theme in many of your comments…

Grade: “The future of Ofcom is about leaving one single person’s opinion… whether it’s my opinion or a member of the executive board…will contribute to the debate, but one voice is not powerful within Ofcom, nor should it ever be.”