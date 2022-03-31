Ofcom Chair Nominee Michael Grade Spells Out Anti-Woke Credentials

FBPEers, brace yourself: former BBC chief and current Ofcom chair nominee Lord Grade used a select committee appearance this morning to profess he “admires the courage” of actor-turned-politico Laurence Fox for speaking out on political issues. Appearing in front of the DCMS Committee following his nomination, Grade expressed his admiration for Fox’s anti-woke campaigning, albeit with the inevitable caveat that he doesn’t “necessarily agree with [it]”. The SNP’s John Nicolson was predictably aghast…
Grade: “I admire his courage in speaking out, and contributing to the debate. I don’t necessarily agree with what he says, but I admire his courage in speaking out.”
Nicolson: “I find it depressing that you think Laurence Fox is a voice for us, he’s certainly not a voice for me, I don’t think he’s a voice for many people… you mention the woke brigade, which is a recurring theme in many of your comments…
Grade: “The future of Ofcom is about leaving one single person’s opinion… whether it’s my opinion or a member of the executive board…will contribute to the debate, but one voice is not powerful within Ofcom, nor should it ever be.”
Like Fox or not, it’s refreshing to see Grade publicly back freedom of expression. The last thing Ofcom needs is an activist chair wading in to force their own elitist liberal politics onto viewers…