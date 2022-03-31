Happy Transgender Day of Visibility from MI5

Guido wishes a happy International Transgender Day of Visibility to all our co-conspirators, particularly those who identify as trans, fluid, no label, and queer. Guido is not the only one celebrating today: MI5 also hoisted a pink, white and blue flag over their Whitehall headquarters this morning to show their support for all their trans and non-binary agents. No more operating in the shadows, MI5’s thoroughly modern spies seek visibility, masters* of disguise that they are…

The Security Service has come a long way in recent years. In 2020, its Director General Sir Andrew Parker issued an apology on behalf of the organisation for its historical treatment of the LGBTQIA+ community, expressing his “regret and shame” for their past shortcomings. Now they at least boast about how much Stonewall likes them, and fly pink flags. Take that Putin!

*Or possibly mistresses.