Government Supportive of a ‘Margaret Thatcher Day’

Kemi Badenoch dropped a major hint that we could soon get an official Margaret Thatcher day. Responding to a question from Sheryll Murray asking for one, equalities minister Badenoch replied:

“I would personally be very supportive of a Margaret Thatcher day, though I think that is more a question from the Prime Minister than myself.” 

Guido has asked No. 10 for their view…

Murray’s question seems perfectly sound. Down in the Falklands the residents are proud celebrators of Maggie, celebrating Margaret Thatcher Day every January 10th, with a bust and even Thatcher Drive in capital Stanley. There’s a template and no reason not to, let’s get it sorted ahead of next January…
