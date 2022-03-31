TfL Bans “Offensive” “Say No to Marriage” Fathers4Justice Adverts

Fathers’ rights group Fathers4Justice (F4J) have launched a new crusade against marriage and the new no-fault divorce laws today, appearing outside St. Paul’s Cathedral to campaign against the “archaic, sexist notions of divorce” and warn against “the mantrap of marriage“. They claim “No-fault’ divorce will be bad for men’s health, and make it easier for fathers to be removed from families.” Or as they also put it, “The Fraud of the Rings”…

The group were planning to run ads on the London Underground ahead of the no-fault divorce laws coming into force on 6th April, although TfL, for some inexplicable reason, rejected their initial designs this week. Guido reproduces the banned adverts below:

Matt O’Connor tells Guido that TfL eventually said I do to a fourth design, only to then object at the last minute and claim the ad would cause “widespread offence“:

He adds that Fathers4Justice are now speaking to their lawyers to “seek clarification” on the decision, and questions whether Sadiq and TfL have interfered in the campaign for political reasons. Speak now or forever hold your peace…