Still Waiting on Labour’s Press Transparency

It’s been six years, two elections and one pandemic since Labour last published transparency details over their meetings with media executives, despite a hard commitment from Ed Miliband to be transparent post-Leveson. When Guido highlighted this to Labour’s new operation in April 2021, he was assured a first-year publication would be coming soon, though the black hole under Corbyn would remain shrouded in mystery. He then reminded them six months after that…

In light of Labour calling for transparency over the PM’s relationship with Lord Lebedev, something that will now come to light after yesterday’s humble address passed, Guido reckons it’s only right to once again remind Labour of their own press baron transparency reports, which are still yet to be published. Though we know Starmer has had no meetings with Evgeny…

It looks like Tory MP Peter Gibson agrees. He’s now written to Sir Keir demanding he publishes the missing reports, and explain “the nature and content” of any contact Starmer may have had with Lebedev since 2020 following the revelation of yesterday’s ‘congratulations’ text. Guido suspects Gibson will be waiting quite a while…

Read the full letter below: