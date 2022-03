Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan is appearing in the dock today after being accused of groping a 15-year old boy in 2008. The MP for Wakefield denies the sexual assault charge, which allegedly took place in Staffordshire 14 years ago, and has been on unconditional bail since last summer. The jurors were sworn in this afternoon, having been asked if they have “strong political views” or have close affiliations to any party. The trial is expected to last around three weeks…