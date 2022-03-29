Rayner: Asking If Women Can Have Penises “Really Debases” the Issue

After Starmer dropped the ball yesterday, this morning it was Angie’s turn to answer the most pressing question about Labour Party policy: can a woman have a penis? Her response? Such questioning debases the debate, and all that does is “damage people”.

“I think about a young person who’s struggling at the moment, who’s struggling with their identity, and when we’re having a social media or debate around what genitalia someone’s got I think it really debases the serious issues that people face in their lives… “It shouldn’t be debasted [sic] to a debate that’s being had on the media by people who are not qualified to discuss some of these issues”

That last bit sounds an awful lot like Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, who at her confirmation hearing said she couldn’t define a woman… because she’s not a biologist…