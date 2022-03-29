Met Begin Handing Out 20 Fixed Penalty Notices for Partygate

As per news overnight, the Met has just confirmed the investigation into Partygate “has now progressed to the point where the first referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) will be made to ACRO Criminal Records Office.”

“We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations. The ACRO Criminal Records Office will then be responsible for issuing the FPNs to the individual following the referrals from the MPS. We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments. However due to the significant amount of investigative material that remains to be assessed, further referrals may be made to ACRO if the evidential threshold is made.”

They reiterate that the total number of referrals from each individual event will not be confirmed so as to not identify individuals…