Tories Divided Over Will Smith Oscar Slap

A new fault line is emerging in politics. Gone are the days of Leave or Remain; after the slap of the century at last night’s Oscars, you are now either Team Smith or Team Rock. SW1’s biggest hitters are already falling into their new tribes…

While Sir Keir announced on LBC he was in Rock’s corner, the Tories are still fighting it out. This morning North Dorset MP Simon Hoare claimed

“I’d just hope if someone thought it in good taste to make a joke at the expense of a medical condition of my wife then I’d get up and lamp him…”

Later on GB News, however, Westminster heavyweight Iain Duncan Smith clocked Hoare with an unexpected jab:

“Well, I’d find that an amusing sight to watch Simon Hoare… he doesn’t look to me like much of a pugilist, but anyway, the point I would simply say is… I don’t think anybody has the right to get up and hit anybody else, whatever the circumstances are… I wouldn’t recommend anybody takes action into their own hands…”

Nadhim Zahawi has also claimed his “heart goes out” to Will Smith, adding “it’s important not to allow yourself to cross [the] line.” Co-conspirators can weigh in on Guido’s poll. Meanwhile Westminster’s Punch and Judy politics rolls on…

UPDATE: Boris slaps down the Fresh Prince, his spokesperson telling the Lobby that “striking someone is never the answer”.