Starmer Can’t Say Whether Women Can Have Penises

Starmer came unstuck on this morning’s LBC Call Keir show, after Nick Ferrari asked the Labour leader whether women can have penises. He also accused “too many people” of wanting to debate the issue from a place of intolerance, and implied disagreement with JK Rowling that Labour can no longer be relied upon to defend women and girls. All in the space of three minutes…

The floundering response to the genitalia question came after a caller asked Sir Keir about trans women in sports, referencing US swimmer Lia Thomas. Ferrari asked for clarification:

“NF: So a woman can have a penis? KS: Nick I’m not… I don’t think we can conduct this debate with… NF: Sorry have I offended you? KS: No no no I just… it’s just… NF: A woman can have a penis? KS: I just don’t think that discussing this issue in this way helps anyone in the long run. What I want to see is a reform of the law as it is but I’m also an advocate of safe spaces for women and I want to have a discussion that is… anybody who genuinely wants to find a way through this I want to discuss that with. I do find that too many people in my view retreat or hold a position which is intolerant of others – and that’s not picking on any individual at all – but I don’t like intolerance, I like open discussion.”

Another fine mess, Sir Keir…