Range Rover Driver Who Nudged Insulate Britain Protester Given Driving Ban

It seems the courts are altogether keener to pursue hard-working drivers who try pushing back against disruptive protests than the climate commies themselves. Sherrilyn Speid, who co-conspirators will remember as the mum who gently nudged a road-sitting nuisance maker last October, has been handed a driving ban. #JusticeForSherrilyn.

Appearing at Southend Magistrates’ Court this morning, Speid pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving. An additional assault charge against Sherrilyn, in which it was alleged that protester Bethany Mogie had been beaten, was dismissed after the prosecution said it would produce no evidence. The 4×4-driving mum was bailed and the sentencing will take place in May. Speid is facing £310 of costs from the trial. Is there a fundraiser yet?