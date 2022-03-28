Nick Ferrari: I’d “Thump” Chris Rock Unless He Apologised

Simon Hoare isn’t the only one to back Will Smith today in the story that’s quickly dividing SW1. LBC host Nick Ferrari also threw his weight behind the Hollywood actor for his chivalrous slapping today, claiming he’d have done “exactly what Mr. Smith [did]” – only he’d have given Rock “60 seconds to apologise” before giving him a whack across the jaw.

Speaking to a caller this morning, Ferrari laid out exactly how he’d have decked the A-lister in front of the watching millions:

“I would have done exactly what Mr. Smith [did], and I’d have marched up to Mr. Rock and I would have said, ‘you’ve got 60 seconds to apologise, otherwise I’m going to thump you. 60 seconds to apologise. Now.’ 60 seconds to apologise, otherwise he’s going down.”

No doubt a few of these chest-beaters have had their partners whispering in their ears this morning…

Guido’s Twitter followers thought by a 3 to 1 margin Will Smith was in the wrong:

Mrs Fawkes disagrees…