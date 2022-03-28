Kuenssberg Confirms She’s Taking Over from Marr

Laura Kuenssberg has confirmed she’ll be taking over the prized Sunday Morning politics show as she enters her final week as the BBC’s political editor. Announcing the news this afternoon, she tweeted “it’s a genuine honour and real thrill to be working with an amazing team on the show, can’t wait to get started!”

The BBC specify her new-look Sunday morning show won’t begin until September, thought they plan for a complete revamp with a new set, title, music and format.

“Sophie Raworth has been presenting the show, currently titled Sunday Morning, since January, and will continue in the role until it goes off air for the summer Parliamentary recess. Jonathan Munro adds: “I’d like to thank Sophie Raworth for stepping in to present the show this year, alongside anchoring the BBC news bulletins at Six and Ten o’clock . She’s doing a fantastic job, ranging from robust interviews with presidents and prime ministers to moving reports on the flight from Ukraine, and I’m delighted she’s continuing the role until the summer.”

On the Times Red Box podcast last week, Marr warned the BBC not to mess around with the format…