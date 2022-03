Given Biden’s been firing off diplomatic cock-ups left, right and centre for the past fortnight, it’s hardly surprising Guido missed this funny remark of the President’s from last Friday. Appearing alongside EU Council President Charles Michel, Biden quipped:

“I came to congratulate a man who just got re-elected without opposition. I dream of that some day”

While Biden may not have been Brexit’s biggest supporter, even he gets the laughable state of democracy in Brussels…