Fiona Bruce Says Question Time Audience is Mostly Tory

Damian Hinds got such a hostile reaction from the baying Question Time audience last night that host Fiona Bruce actually interrupted the show to tell Hinds

“… more people in this audience voted Conservative than for any other single party, just in case you feel that may not be the case…”

Conservative voters up in arms with a nominally Conservative government that has lost its way on so many issues isn’t too surprising. Tweeting left-wingers screaming about how the audience has been stuffed with Tories clearly don’t know the difference between a plurality and a majority…