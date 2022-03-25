Boris Defends BBC, as Rishi Turns on the Hand that Fed Him

Alongside their obvious division over whether more should be done to alleviate the cost of living crisis, a new division has emerged between No. 10 and No. 11. Over the BBC…

Last night Boris appeared on Newsnight to defend the media’s hard-hitting scrutiny of Partygate:

“We’re very lucky to live in a country where journalists can quite properly go hard on this sort of question, this sort of issue because I can tell you, Nick, that is not what happens in Vladamir Putin’s Russia, and it’s certainly something that we want to make sure continues to happen in Ukraine. If Vladimir Putin had Newsnight on his case and people asking him really penetrating questions… I don’t think he’d have made the catastrophic mistake that he’s made.”

No sooner had the Newsnight interview been broadcast, The Sun then revealed Rishi now not such a fan of the BBC’s work. On Wednesday he told Cabinet ministers that the BBC is marching in lockstep with Labour over the economy, with a source confirming Rishi has become “deeply frustrated” by the corporation’s coverage of his economic decisions.

I'm old enough to remember the BBC portraying Rishi Sunak as Superman. pic.twitter.com/lUSeF6HNyQ — Sir Norman of Nowhere, KBE, CSE. (@Normanjam671) October 27, 2021

His relationship with the BBC’s come a long way since they were depicting him as “dishy Rishi” the superhero of the pandemic…