Tory MPs Divided on Banning Steve Bray

Last week Guido reported that Michael Fabricant had written to the Speaker asking for a new 1.000 metre no-Bray zone around parliament:

“I do not believe his form of harassment of MPs and journalists is acceptable and asked whether legal action can be applied to prevent him from approaching MPs within a certain distance, say a 1,000 metres, of the Palace of Westminster.”

There’s now division among Tory ranks on this proposal: Rob Halfon has used a ConHome op-ed to argue against Fabbers’s proposal – who by coincidence used to be Halfon’s boss:

“Do I agree with Bray? Absolutely not. Do I approve of his activities? Of course I don’t. Does he suck up to MPs from the left and fail to ever challenge opposition MPs and their failings? Quelle surprise. Do I find him annoying? Who doesn’t? But, I actually love the fact that we live in such a vibrant democracy, that our Parliament is so accessible and such an individual (like the late Brian Haw) is permitted to scream at all of us, morning, noon, and night. Those people watching Britain from afar can but marvel that Bray can shriek at ministers close-up as they walk to work.”

As Halfon, clearly a keen reader, notes, “the Lee Anderson MP v Steve Bray bouts are now a required box office viewing. It is like watching the Rocky Balboa films all over again – but better.” Guido wonders whose side Lee will come down on…