Rishi Struggles to Answer “What is a Woman?”

Rishi’s morning media round, even for a notoriously message-slick politician, was a difficult watch. While he just about kept on top of questions about yesterday’s spring statement, Julia Hartley-Brewer managed to wrongfoot the chancellor on the culture war question of “what is a woman?” Despite repeated goading, Rishi refused to proffer his own definition, merely deferring to the PM’s words during PMQs yesterday. Given Rishi couldn’t seem to remember them, Guido’s happy to provide the Hansard record for future reference:

“This is one of those issues that the whole House is coming to realise requires extreme sensitivity, tact, love and care. We must recognise that when people want to make a transition in their lives, they should be treated with the maximum possible generosity and respect. We have systems in this country that allow that and have done for a long time, and we should be very proud of that, but I want to say in addition that I think, when it comes to distinguishing between a man and a woman, the basic facts of biology remain overwhelmingly important.”

Rishi is not the only person having unexpected trouble defining a woman. In the US senate on Monday, Biden’s nominee for the US Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, said she was unable to define what a woman was – saying she was not a biologist:

What is going on that highly educated, high status individuals can no longer explain what differentiates their mothers from their fathers? This is madness…