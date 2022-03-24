Drakeford Extends Welsh Covid Act Powers into September

Tomorrow Mark Drakeford is expected to decide whether it’s finally time for Wales to join England in lifting the last of its Covid restrictions, including masking and mandatory isolation. Sturgeon’s already announced she’s delaying doing the same for Scotland, after overreacting to yet another variant. Now Wales might be in for disappointment as well…

Earlier this week, the expiration date for provisions in the Welsh government’s Coronavirus Act 2020 was quietly pushed all the way back to 24th September. The first provision extends the ban against business evictions, while the second relates to homeschooling. Unlike in England, where the final temporary measures of the Coronavirus Act expire tomorrow…

It’s two years and a day since the UK went into lockdown, yet Scotland, Northern Ireland, and now Wales are all still holding onto emergency powers into the autumn of 2022. What are they waiting for?