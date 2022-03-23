+Spring Statement Announcement Live Blog+

Stay tuned…

Security

Moral responsibility to use economic strength to support Ukraine and impose severe costs on Putin’s regime

Putin sanctions not cost-free to UK and presents risk to our recovery

Outlook

OBR has said there is “unusually high uncertainty around our economic output.”

OBR now forecasts growth this year of 3.8%, then 1.8% next year, followed by 2.1%.

Lower growth outlook hasn’t affected jobs performance with unemployment forecast to be lower in every year of the forecast

OBR expect inflation to rise further, averaging 7.4% this year

Energy

Three immediate measures: Fuel duty cut by 5p per litre, biggest cut to fuel duty rates ever Cut will last until March next year Worth over £5 billion, taking effect from tonight VAT cut on homeowners installing energy-saving materials will now pay 0 VAT, something we can only do thanks to Brexit. All energy red tape abolished Solar panel installation will now be £1,000 cheaper Won’t be able to sanction this in Northern Ireland thanks to the protocol, Barnett relief will be sent to Stormont instead Doubling household support fund Will receive this funding from April



Fiscal rules

Rishi still meeting his fiscal rules with the above announcements. Borrowing as percentage of GDP still falling.

Cost of borrowing continuing to rise £83 billion of debt interest payments next year, 4 times that of last years

Treasury will continue to weigh carefully calls for more public spending

Cost of living/tax

Overarching ambition to reduce taxes by end of this parliament

Tax plan published today – “principled approach”

Any extra resources to go on lower taxes not extra spending

NI Rise: If the rise goes, so does the £12 billion NHS funding Right that the Health & Care Levy stays Not incompatible with reducing taxes NI threshold currently £9,900 – current plan to increase by £300 but Rishi instead to increase it by the full £3,000, fully equalising the NI and Tax threshold From this July £12,570 earners won’t pay a penny in NI £6 billion tax cut £330 a year tax cut for workers

Rishi will review whether current tax system is incentivising training

R&D is too low as a percentage of GDP, will expand relief

Employment allowance increased to £5,000, help for small businesses

Rishi refuses to let ambition of income tax cut “dither and drift” Rishi confirms that before the end of this parliament, 2024, basic rate of income tax will be cut by 20p to 19p in the pound A £5 billion tax cut for 30 million people



Rishi claims this tax plan represents the biggest cut to taxes for a quarter of a century and surprisingly commends it to the house…