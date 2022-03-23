Halfon: Considering Referring NUS to EHRC Over Appearance of “Institutional Antisemitism”

A bombshell threat from Robert Halfon this morning after yesterday’s boycott of his Eductation Committee by the NUS. The student union’s petulant move came after the scandal of them inviting notorious rapper Lowkey to their annual conference, then suggesting any offended Jews go and hide in one of their safe spaces. Responding to Halfon calling them out yesterday the organisation tweeted that the committee was “bullying them”. Turns out the National Union of Students have the temperament of primary, not university students…

Some MPs out there got it twisted today. Let’s set a few things straight

1. MPs and education leaders are accountable to us not the other way round

2. Old school bullying culture is never acceptable including at govt committees — NUS UK #NewVisionForEducation⚡ (@nusuk) March 22, 2022

On LBC this morning Halfon said if the group continues refusing to sit before his parliamentary committee they could be referred to the Equalities and Human Rights Commission for what appears to be a Corbynesque bout of Antisemitism. About time some would say…