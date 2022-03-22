Some Suggestions on Where to Cut Government Waste

As Rishi prepares to stand up tomorrow and confirm he’s raiding your payslip in the name of ‘fiscal conservatism’, he’ll be insisting he’s going to crack down on wasteful government spending. Guido thought it was worth pointing out where some of that spending is going. Here’s a selection of Guido’s reports on Whitehall waste from just the last year…

Endless cash poured into pointless woke nonsense, time and time again. If the Treasury finds it so difficult to cut spending, surely here is a useful place to start.