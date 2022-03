In January, London’s new City Hall opened for the first time after 20 years in the famous glass gonad by Tower Bridge. Unfortunately it was only open for a few hours to host Mayor’s Question Time before shutting again to allow builders to get on and finish the thing. Two months on and yesterday saw City Hall staff officially move into the new building. It didn’t go well…

According to one source, the hurdles endured by staff on their first ‘full day’ included:

A power cut

Missing passes

Staff being told they can’t use the front door so being redirected to a hidden back entrance

An evacuation

A flooded bathroom

Subsequently no power to the bathroom block

Light sensors in the wrong places

Two committee rooms out of use

Various builders still around the building

A massive crack in a pane of glass

Perfectly suited for East London…