Jonathan Gullis Still Set to Appear at Tencent Event Despite MPs’ Condemnation

Yesterday Labour MP Christian Wakeford announced he was pulling out of hosting an event next week on behalf of Tencent, after Guido pointed out 117 MPs had signed a petition condemning the Chinese tech giant for suspected ties to the Beijing government. Wakeford claimed he had never heard of the company, and called on all MPs to stand against human rights abuses in China. It turns out Wakeford isn’t the only one with some explaining to do…

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis is also scheduled to host an event next week on levelling up, with Tencent labelled as a main sponsor. The timing of the event hasn’t yet been announced, although a source tells Guido the event is still, at the moment, set to go ahead. Gullis is also still advertised on Westminster Gaming Week’s website:

Guido has repeatedly approached Gullis for comment…

UPDATE: Gullis has pulled out of the event.