Gullis Pulls Out of Tencent Parliamentary Event

Jonathan Gullis is the second MP to pull out of his scheduled event at Westminster Games Week next week, claiming he was “unaware” of Tencent’s involvement and condemning their affiliation with the event. Which raises the question, will any of Tencent’s parliamentary events go ahead?

In a statement to Guido this afternoon, Gullis said:

“I am appalled to hear about the involvement of Tencent. At no point was I aware that Tencent had any involvement in the event. I have therefore withdrawn my support for the event with immediate effect. “In partnership with UKIE, the industry body, I had agreed to sponsor an event in Parliament for Westminster Games Week. UKIE promotes the video gaming industry in the U.K., which Stoke-on-Trent is a growing part of.”

While Wakeford and Gullis may have distanced themselves from Tencent’s involvement, Westminster Games Week is still scheduled to go ahead next Wednesday. Sponsored by a company which 117 MPs specifically condemned just 5 months ago…