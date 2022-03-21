Wakeford Pulls Out of Hosting Tencent Event, Encourages MPs to Stand Up for Uyghurs

Christian Wakeford has announced he’s pulling out of hosting an event next week on behalf of Tencent, following Guido’s story earlier today about the Chinese tech firm’s links to the Beijing government. In a statement released this afternoon, Wakeford said he’d “never heard of” the company and would no longer take part in the discussion:

“I was asked to host an event as part of my role as Vice Chair for the APPG for Video Games. I hadn’t heard of, nor been made aware of this company and have since pulled out of the event. I stand with colleagues against human rights abuses against the Uighur in China & would urge all colleagues to do the same.”

Of course, Tencent are still a leading sponsor for all the gaming fun in Parliament next week, even without Wakeford’s involvement. Guido has contacted Ukie, the trade group organising Westminster Gaming Week, for comment…