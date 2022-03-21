Court Told Amess Killer Also Considered Gove and Freer as Targets

Some harrowing news in court today as the jury was told Sir David Amess’s killer, Ali Harbi Ali, also considered targeting Michael Gove and Mike Freer before his attack on the Southend MP. It also emerged Ali said “sorry” before repeatedly stabbing the MP.

Two constituents who turned up for the next appointment heard cries for help from Amess’s staff while Ali waved the knife around shouting “I killed him, I killed him… I want him dead.”

“I want every Parliament Minister who signed up for the bombing of Syria, who agreed to the Iraqi war to die.” “I’ve done it because of Syria. I’ve done it because of the innocent people. I’ve done it because of the bombing. He deserved to die.” “I want to die; I want to be a hero”.

According to prosecutor Tom Little QC, Ali purchased the knife used in the murder five years prior. He denies murder and preparing acts of terrorism.