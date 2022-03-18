Ofcom Revokes RT’s Broadcast Licence

Ofcom has just revoked RT’s licence to broadcast in the UK with immediate effect. They say after reviewing their output they are not “fit and proper to hold a UK broadcast licence”

“Today’s decision comes amid 29 ongoing investigations by Ofcom into the due impartiality of RT’s news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We consider the volume and potentially serious nature of the issues raised within such a short period to be of great concern – especially given RT’s compliance history, which has seen the channel fined £200,000 for previous due impartiality breaches.” “Taking all of this into account, as well as our immediate and repeated compliance concerns, we have concluded that we cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances. Ofcom is therefore revoking RT’s licence to broadcast with immediate effect.”

The news follows Guido’s exclusive pictures yesterday of the RT Millbank offices being cleared out.

Seems shortsighted – RT was already off almost all screens thanks to Sky, Freesat and Freeview all blocking the channel, now Russia has an excuse to kick the BBC out of their country…