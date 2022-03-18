NUS Conference Headline Act Blames NATO for Russia Invasion

LBC’s Theo Usherwood has uncovered yet more lunacy from the socialists over at the NUS. The group are hosting their annual conference at the end of the month and have revealed the line-up set to appear at the event. The star of the show is rapper Lowkey, who’s performed barnstorming sets at Glastonbury, T in the Park, and Oxygen. He’s also spent the last week claiming “the mainstream media has weaponised the Jewish heritage of Zelenskyy” to “stave off” scrutiny of neo-nazi groups in Ukraine. He’ll be joined at the event by none other than Zarah Sultana…

If making wild accusations about Ukraine isn’t enough, Lowkey’s also gone on the record recently to claim NATO is “aiming to essentially balkanise Russia“, and that the invasion makes “perfect sense” once you “understand that”. Alongside Chris Williamson… on Iranian Press TV.

So the narrative about Ukraine being full of Nazis has now moved on to NATO is full of Nazis.



Patron of the Stop the War Coalition Lowkey, together with Asa Winstanley, pull back the curtain on a mysterious world of NATO Nazis who are "aiming to essentially Balkanise Russia" pic.twitter.com/QP3IrU1HJz — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) March 16, 2022

He’s also found the time to defend David Miller, the disgraced former Bristol University lecturer. When the Union of Jewish Students complained to the NUS about their decision to host the rapper, the union insisted attendees could use an “existing safe space designated for students who are sensitive to loud noise during Lowkey’s performance”. After the students asked for Lowkey’s performance to be cancelled, NUS President Larissa Kennedy said she was “more concerned about who she might hurt if the event was cancelled”. Presumably Zarah will now take the opportunity to boycott the event…