Fabbers Launches New Campaign to Ban Bray

Michael Fabricant’s finally had enough of professional nuisance Steve Bray. After Bray spent another afternoon chasing MPs and pretending he pays Lee Anderson’s salary yesterday, Fabricant tells Guido he’s written to Speaker Lindsay Hoyle to ask if a potential No-Bray Zone can be enforced around Westminster:

“I have written to the Speaker about Steve Bray and send him the link to the YouTube video Guido posted of him shouting at Lee Anderson. I do not believe his form of harassment of MPs and journalists is acceptable and asked whether legal action can be applied to prevent him from approaching MPs within a certain distance, say a 1000 metres, of the Palace of Westminster. Can you imagine this sort of behaviour being permitted in Paris or Washington?”

Of course if that doesn’t pan out, there are other effective ways of dealing with Bray…