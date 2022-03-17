Russia Today Clearing Out Westminster Studio

Russia Today are currently clearing out their studio in Millbank Tower. Their office has been practically silent for the last couple of weeks, and now they’re finally packing their bags and hitting the road. The TVs have been switched off and it looks like their studio equipment is being hauled out the building at the time of going to pixel. Putin’s off-air propaganda channel looks to be permanently vacating the place they’ve called home for so long…

Pictured is George Galloway’s studio kit being removed. Earlier today Alex Salmond was spotted outside RT’s Millbank office:

Outside Russia Today's office on Millbank Alex Salmond's driver loading a fridge into the back of the Mercedes as he watches. — Eye Spy MP (@eyespymp) March 17, 2022

Handy for the new Cold War…